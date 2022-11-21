Give blood this Giving Tuesday

Give blood this Giving Tuesday
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The season of giving is quickly approaching, but you don’t have to empty your wallet to help your community. This Giving Tuesday, give the gift of life by donating blood.

Doctor Mike, a board-certified family medical physician and social media influencer with an audience of over 23 million followers, joined Susan on Studio 3 to share why donating blood is a must this holiday season.

