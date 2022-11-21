Herd softball releases spring schedule
Two top programs coming to Huntington in April
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University softball program announced their 2023 schedule Monday and it features 25 home games at Dot Hicks Field. Three high profile programs are among those home games which are Alabama, Virginia Tech and Pitt. The Crimson Tide feature former East Carter pitcher Montana Fouts while Virginia Tech has former Hurricane star Jayme Bailey on the team. The first part of March is the Thundering Herd Round Robin which has Kent State, Morehead State and Pitt in the field.
“I am excited about our upcoming season and our first season in the Sun Belt,” Coach MeganSmith Lyon said. “The Sun Belt is an extremely competitive softball conference, so we have put together a strong non-conference schedule to help prepare our team. We are also hosting several nationally-ranked programs at The Dot, including Alabama and Virginia Tech, which will allow our fans to watch us compete against some of the best teams in the country. We can’t wait to see all of you out this Spring cheering us on!”
Following a 35-18 campaign in 2022, the Herd will return 10 players, while adding five transfers and three incoming freshmen.
February:
10-12 Florida Spring Games Leesburg, FL
10- 1:30 PM vs. Portland State
11- 11:00 AM vs. Butler
4:00 PM vs. Colgate
12 9:00 AM vs. Butler
17-19 2023 Chattanooga Challenge Chattanooga, TN
17 10:00 AM vs. Bowling Green
12:30 PM vs. Western Illinois
18 12:30 PM vs. Indiana State
3:00 PM vs. UT Chattanooga
19 11:00 AM vs. Maine
24-26 Liberty Classic Lynchburg, VA
24 10:00 AM vs. Princeton
12:00 PM vs. Northern Illinois
25 2:00 PM vs. Princeton
6:00 PM vs. Liberty
26 11:00 AM vs. Elon
March:
3-5 Thundering Herd Round Robin Huntington, WV
3 12:30 PM vs. Pittsburgh
3:00 PM vs. Morehead State
4 12:30 PM vs. Kent State
5 12:30 PM vs. Kent State
3:00 PM vs. Morehead State
10-12 Thundering Herd March Madness Huntington, WV
10 1:30 PM vs. Winthrop
11 11:00 AM vs. Cleveland State
1:00 PM vs. Rider
12 11:30 AM vs Rider
1:00 PM vs. Cleveland State
17-19 Appalachian State (5:00 PM / 2:00 PM / 1:00 PM Boone, NC)
22 10:00 AM vs. UT Martin Louisville, KY
12:30 PM vs. Bellarmine
24-26 Southern Miss (1:00 PM / 1:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Huntington, WV
28 2:00 PM vs. Northern Kentucky Huntington, WV
31-April 2 Georgia State (1:00 PM / 1:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Huntington, WV
April:
6-8 Louisiana Monroe (6:00 PM / 6:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Monroe, LA
12 3:00 PM vs. Morehead State Morehead, KY
14-16 Coastal Carolina (6:00 PM / 2:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Conway, SC
18 3:30 PM vs. Alabama Huntington, WV
21-23 James Madison (1:00 PM / 1:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Huntington, WV
25 3:00 vs. Virginia Tech Huntington, WV
28-30 Texas State (1:00 PM / 1:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Huntington, WV
May:
4-6 Georgia Southern (6:00 PM / 6:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Statesboro, GA
10-13 Sun Belt Conference Tournament Lafayette, LA
18-21 NCAA Regionals TBA
25-28 NCAA Super Regionals TBA
31 WCWS Oklahoma City, OK
