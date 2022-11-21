Herd softball releases spring schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University softball program announced their 2023 schedule Monday and it features 25 home games at Dot Hicks Field. Three high profile programs are among those home games which are Alabama, Virginia Tech and Pitt. The Crimson Tide feature former East Carter pitcher Montana Fouts while Virginia Tech has former Hurricane star Jayme Bailey on the team. The first part of March is the Thundering Herd Round Robin which has Kent State, Morehead State and Pitt in the field.

“I am excited about our upcoming season and our first season in the Sun Belt,” Coach MeganSmith Lyon said. “The Sun Belt is an extremely competitive softball conference, so we have put together a strong non-conference schedule to help prepare our team. We are also hosting several nationally-ranked programs at The Dot, including Alabama and Virginia Tech, which will allow our fans to watch us compete against some of the best teams in the country. We can’t wait to see all of you out this Spring cheering us on!”

Following a 35-18 campaign in 2022, the Herd will return 10 players, while adding five transfers and three incoming freshmen.

February:

10-12 Florida Spring Games Leesburg, FL

10- 1:30 PM vs. Portland State

11- 11:00 AM vs. Butler

4:00 PM vs. Colgate

12 9:00 AM vs. Butler

17-19 2023 Chattanooga Challenge Chattanooga, TN

17 10:00 AM vs. Bowling Green

12:30 PM vs. Western Illinois

18 12:30 PM vs. Indiana State

3:00 PM vs. UT Chattanooga

19 11:00 AM vs. Maine

24-26 Liberty Classic Lynchburg, VA

24 10:00 AM vs. Princeton

12:00 PM vs. Northern Illinois

25 2:00 PM vs. Princeton

6:00 PM vs. Liberty

26 11:00 AM vs. Elon

March:

3-5 Thundering Herd Round Robin Huntington, WV

3 12:30 PM vs. Pittsburgh

3:00 PM vs. Morehead State

4 12:30 PM vs. Kent State

5 12:30 PM vs. Kent State

3:00 PM vs. Morehead State

10-12 Thundering Herd March Madness Huntington, WV

10 1:30 PM vs. Winthrop

11 11:00 AM vs. Cleveland State

1:00 PM vs. Rider

12 11:30 AM vs Rider

1:00 PM vs. Cleveland State

17-19 Appalachian State (5:00 PM / 2:00 PM / 1:00 PM Boone, NC)

22 10:00 AM vs. UT Martin Louisville, KY

12:30 PM vs. Bellarmine

24-26 Southern Miss (1:00 PM / 1:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Huntington, WV

28 2:00 PM vs. Northern Kentucky Huntington, WV

31-April 2 Georgia State (1:00 PM / 1:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Huntington, WV

April:

6-8 Louisiana Monroe (6:00 PM / 6:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Monroe, LA

12 3:00 PM vs. Morehead State Morehead, KY

14-16 Coastal Carolina (6:00 PM / 2:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Conway, SC

18 3:30 PM vs. Alabama Huntington, WV

21-23 James Madison (1:00 PM / 1:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Huntington, WV

25 3:00 vs. Virginia Tech Huntington, WV

28-30 Texas State (1:00 PM / 1:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Huntington, WV

May:

4-6 Georgia Southern (6:00 PM / 6:00 PM / 12:00 PM) Statesboro, GA

10-13 Sun Belt Conference Tournament Lafayette, LA

18-21 NCAA Regionals TBA

25-28 NCAA Super Regionals TBA

31 WCWS Oklahoma City, OK

