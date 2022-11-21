Man charged following Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies.

The man is expected to appear in magistrate court Monday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Walker Drive in Sissonville that Wednesday around 5:43 p.m.

Deputies say the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim is considered to be in serious condition, but officials say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The man accused of pulling the trigger has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Further information has not been released.

