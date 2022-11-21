Perfect travel week before Thanksgiving

Buck hunters greeted by cold but snowless forests
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia buck season began on a frigid note on Monday with temperatures in the teens across the board whether at mountain lodges or downtown neighborhoods. The air mass that has invaded since the weekend has arid blood to it with humidity levels more typical of the Arizona desert. So humidity levels by day dropped into the teens percent. As the wind freshened during the day brush fire parameters spiked into the concern level. Looking ahead a dry and mild by day, chilly by night pattern will prevail right thru Thanksgiving Day with the next risk of showers starting on Friday and lasting into the weekend.

Tonight under clear skies temperatures will tumble thru the 30s in the evening then the 20s overnight. Many rural thermometers will again register readings in the teens come first light of day. Tuesday and Wednesday look identical with skies chock full of sunshine. Blue and breezy days will feature highs in the 50s after starting out in the frosted 20s.

Thanksgiving Day will start chilly with frost on the Dunbar Middle gridiron then hazy sun will take over for the Commode Bowl parade and football game. Highs could hit 60 by day’s end!

Starting Friday and thru the weekend waves of southern showers will arrive with timing and location of the showers critical for high school and college football games. What looked last week like a Friday-Saturday event with rain ending as snow is now just a rain event with Saturday into Sunday the prime time. Weekend highs in the 50s and lows above freezing assure rain not snow.

