Portsmouth shooting victims identified

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police have identified two men found dead early Sunday morning.

According to Portsmouth Police, the victims have been identified as Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna.

Police say they found Pucheta and Luna with gunshot wounds after receiving a shot-fired call just before 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Two dead after shooting
Firefighters battle flames at church.
Fire destroys church
Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in...
Young man without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team
The school bus accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth...
Traffic affected by school bus accident
MARSHALL GA SOUTHERN SOCCER
Herd soccer wins again in NCAA tourney

Latest News

ASAP Pet Rescue to hold Holiday Candlelight House Tour
ASAP Pet Rescue to host Holiday Candlelight House Tour
Brown Landscape Management Lawn & Landscape Expert Winter Weed Treatment 11/18
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind holds annual holiday fudge sale
Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind holds annual holiday fudge fundraiser
Give blood this Giving Tuesday
Give blood this Giving Tuesday