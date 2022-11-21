Portsmouth shooting victims identified

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police have identified two men found dead early Sunday morning.

According to Portsmouth Police, the victims have been identified as Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna.

Police say they found Pucheta and Luna with gunshot wounds after receiving a shot-fired call just before 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street.

