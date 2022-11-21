Queen of Clean | Red wine spills

Queen of Clean | Cleaning red wine spills
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What You Need:

• White wine

• Towel

How To:

1. Pour white wine onto the stained area

2. Take your towel and Blot, blot, blot

3. Repeat the steps above until the stain is gone

Warnings & Cautions:

Blot to clean, do NOT rub.

Linda Says:

It’s A Great Money Saver!

Why It Works:

White wine nuturalizes the red wine to help remove the stain.

