Queen of Clean | Red wine spills

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What You Need:

• White wine

• Towel

How To:

1. Pour white wine onto the stained area

2. Take your towel and Blot, blot, blot

3. Repeat the steps above until the stain is gone

Warnings & Cautions:

Blot to clean, do NOT rub.

Linda Says:

It’s A Great Money Saver!

Why It Works:

White wine nuturalizes the red wine to help remove the stain.

For More information: QueenOfClean.com

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.