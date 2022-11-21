Queen of Clean | Red wine spills
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
What You Need:
• White wine
• Towel
How To:
1. Pour white wine onto the stained area
2. Take your towel and Blot, blot, blot
3. Repeat the steps above until the stain is gone
Warnings & Cautions:
Blot to clean, do NOT rub.
Linda Says:
It’s A Great Money Saver!
Why It Works:
White wine nuturalizes the red wine to help remove the stain.
For More information: QueenOfClean.com
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.