School district closed due to illness
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28, “due to excessive student and staff illness,” according to a release from the school district.
Classes will not be held Tuesday as originally scheduled. School officials say they expect to be back after the long Thanksgiving break.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.