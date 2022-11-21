School district closed due to illness

File image of classroom
File image of classroom(Credit: Pixabay)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28, “due to excessive student and staff illness,” according to a release from the school district.

Classes will not be held Tuesday as originally scheduled. School officials say they expect to be back after the long Thanksgiving break.

