Traffic affected by school bus accident
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston.
According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street.
The crash involved a school bus and an SUV.
The supervisor told WSAZ no one was injured, but the intersection would be shut down for a short while.
The cause of the crash hasn’t been released.
