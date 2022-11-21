Traffic affected by school bus accident

The school bus accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street.(Matt Lackritz)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston.

According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street.

The crash involved a school bus and an SUV.

The supervisor told WSAZ no one was injured, but the intersection would be shut down for a short while.

The cause of the crash hasn’t been released.

