Two additional students released from the hospital following bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Following a bus crash last week, two additional students were released from the hospital.

The school bus crash happened along Route 40 last week.

Magoffin County Schools posted an update on the student’s condition on Facebook.

School officials say in addition to the driver, four students currently remain hospitalized.

The accident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

