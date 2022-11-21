Uptick in West Virginians expected to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the travel industry is working to meet pre-pandemic performance numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA estimates a 7% increase in West Virginians planning to fly during the Thanksgiving travel period.

The organization considers the Thanksgiving travel period starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27. However, excitement was already building Monday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW).

“I’m visiting my brother, his wife and son, and he pretty much took care of me,” said Shelley Hage of Huntington. “They took care of me off and on for about four years, He’s just a real good man. He didn’t have to do that but he did.”

“[My wife and I are] going to visit our daughter, her husband and our first grandchild,” Tom Szepelak of Hurricane said. “I’ve never seen him in person, of course, pictures of everyday. We get pictures of him after his bath, waking up in the morning, things like that. For the first time to actually see him and hold him, it’ll be an exciting trip for me.”

Paige Withrow, director of Marketing at CRW, said the earlier travelers can get a move on during the travel period will be better for everyone.

“We are expecting an influx of travelers this holiday season here at CRW,” she said.

“We do ask that you arrive at least 60 minutes prior to your scheduled departure time. That’ll just give you enough time to check in and get through security into your gates.”

Joseph Broussard of St. Francisville, Louisiana, had been on his way back to Baton Rogue from visiting his brother who recently moved to Charleston. He said traveling had been a smooth experience

“It’s a very great experience. We got to see a little snow on Friday, so that was cool. We don’t get much of that in Louisiana,” he said.

“Thankful for, I think, just seeing everybody seeing my family getting to spend time with them. I’m thankful for everything. I’m very blessed. I’m happy to be getting to go home and having a good dinner.”

Those flying out of CRW may check their flight status here.

