3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg.

Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.

The grand jury returned the indictments on Friday, Nov. 18.

The incident happened in late September. One of the victims was found bruised and bloodied walking along state Route 140. The victim told investigators that he and another man were taken to a home in Wheelersburg where he said both were tied down and beaten.

For previous coverage:

3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.