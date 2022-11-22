Accident closes northbound lane of I-77
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A northbound lane of I-77 has been blocked by emergency officials Tuesday following an accident.
According to dispatchers, the crash happened on I-77 at the 114.5 mile marker or the Sissonville/Pocatalico exit.
The northbound left lane is closed.
Further information has not been released.
