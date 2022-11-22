Accident closes northbound lane of I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A northbound lane of I-77 has been blocked by emergency officials Tuesday following an accident.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened on I-77 at the 114.5 mile marker or the Sissonville/Pocatalico exit.

The northbound left lane is closed.

Further information has not been released.

