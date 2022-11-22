Body found in Guyandotte River

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found late Tuesday afternoon under a bridge in the Guyandotte River, Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say.

The body was found in the Branchland area.

Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating.

According to our crew at the scene, a man who lives in Branchland said around 4:30 pm, he saw what appeared to be a body in the Guyandotte River. He said cell service wasn’t strong enough to make a call, and he asked another man to call 911 from a nearby business.

The body was found near the U.S. Army Sgt. Paul Norman Chapman Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Guyandotte River on Hubball Road. Dive crews with a local fire department have arrived at the scene to remove the body.

There’s been no comment yet from law enforcement at the scene. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department have also responded. The bridge is closed to traffic now.

