Good travel weather before the Thanksgiving holiday

Travel weather AOK across most of America
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The long Thanksgiving weekend is almost here and weather-wise the trip over the mountains and through the hills to grandmom’s house looks nearly perfect. No wonder with a spring fever alert in effect the next 2 days as Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will start frosty but quickly turn bright and mild with ample sunshine and temperatures heading toward 60 on both days (just shy on Wednesday but likely above 60 on Turkey Day).

Meanwhile travel weather is as good as it gets within a tankful of gas of the region as a quiet pattern has settled in this week. The nearest showers of importance will kiss toward Myrtle Beach and also Florida airports where some delays due to low ceilings are possible again on Wednesday.

By Thanksgiving Day we will watch showers run south north along the Mississippi River from Memphis south to New Orleans. While a few showers are likely on Friday morning with a weak passing front, our main rain chances come Saturday night and Sunday long after the Herd’s game at the Joan and all high school football games.

Weekend highs in the 50s and overnight lows well above freezing are a sign we are in a snow free zone for a long period so buck hunters will have to bag a buck without a tracking snow.

