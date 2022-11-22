Herd holds off Cougars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (4-1) won its fourth straight contest in an 82-70 defeat of the Chicago State Cougars (2-4) on Monday night in the Cam Henderson Center.

“Chicago State played hard. You have to give them credit,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the win. “That looked like the team who beat Valparaiso and IUPUI, not lost to Kent State the other night.”

With 12 points and 13 rebounds, freshman Micah Handlogten registered the first double-double of his young career while adding three blocks.

Redshirt senior Andrew Taylor led the way with 24 points as fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey added 22. Kinsey also recorded a game-high seven assists and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the victory.

Junior Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a season-high 13 points while grabbing a season-high seven rebounds.

The Herd came out of the gates hot as it went on a 13-2 run in the first 3:10 of the contest with all five starters contributing points.

However, the Cougars rallied by going on a 15-2 run from the 14:38 mark to 10:00 to grab its first lead of the game, 19-17.

The two sides traded runs during the final 10 minutes of the first half as the score was tied, 39-39, at halftime. Chicago State shot 48.5 percent (16-for-33) from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

After a Jahsean Corbett layup to start the second half gave CSU a two-point lead, MU answered with a 9-0 run to go up 48-41, concluded by five points from Taylor, 2:30 into the final half. The Herd never trailed the rest of way.

Chicago State pulled within four, 69-65, with just over seven minutes to play, but Marshall tallied 13 of the final 18 points in the contest to hold on for a double-digit victory.

The Herd outrebounded the Cougars 44-31, including 20-11 on the offensive glass. Marshall converted 11 turnovers into 17 points while giving up just eight points off 10 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Marshall returns to action after the Thanksgiving holiday when it hosts Morehead State on Saturday at 7 p.m.

