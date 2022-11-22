Highway worker hit by car in work zone

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Highway officials in West Virginia are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones after a flagger was hit by a car Monday morning in Raleigh County.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the flagger was treated for minor injuries after being struck around 8:30 a.m.

The news release did not give a specific location where the incident happened, including the roadway.

