Local art store Echo-Lit ready for Christmas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to visit Echo-Lit.

Echo-Lit, a family-owned, Charleston poster publisher and print shop, is open fully to the public after dealing with delays caused by the Covid pandemic.

Echo-lit is located at 427 Washington Street West in Charleston. Please contact Jeanne Stevenson at 304-881-6665 or jeanne@echo-lit.com with questions.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.