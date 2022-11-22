Local art store Echo-Lit ready for Christmas
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Click here to visit Echo-Lit.
Echo-Lit, a family-owned, Charleston poster publisher and print shop, is open fully to the public after dealing with delays caused by the Covid pandemic.
Echo-lit is located at 427 Washington Street West in Charleston. Please contact Jeanne Stevenson at 304-881-6665 or jeanne@echo-lit.com with questions.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.