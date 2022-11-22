Man arrested on child pornography charges

By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Lawrence County, Kentucky, was arrested after allegedly possessing child pornography, Kentucky State Police said Monday.

Saul E. Carcamo, 45, was taken into custody after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, troopers said.

He was arrested on charge related to child sexual abuse material, more specifically one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12.

Carcamo was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

