SILVER ALERT | Missing man seen on KRT surveillance video

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – It’s been thirteen days since a Silver Alert was issued for a man with health issues reported missing from Rand.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said relatives last heard from Mark Coles, 68, on Oct. 28.

Search for missing man with heart condition enters second week

On Tuesday, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) released surveillance video of Coles boarding a bus from Rand, according to Sgt. Ana Pile.

In the video, Coles can be seen boarding a bus from Rand at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 30 and exiting at Hughes Creek at 6:41 p.m.

Neighbors tell WSAZ.com Cole has been known to walk around to run errands and catch the bus.

The sheriff’s office says further investigation has revealed Coles walked east on Route 60 for several miles and was seen on surveillance cameras in the Smithers area of Fayette County, still walking east on Route 60.

Also, there were reports Coles was walking in the lane of traffic on Route 60.

Around 11:00 pm, officials say Coles was spotted near the Montgomery Bridge and near the McDonalds’s in Smithers. After that, deputies say his direction of travel is unknown.

Coles was wearing a blue t-shirt, dark colored pants, white tennis shoes, a lanyard around his neck and was carrying a large walking stick.

Deputies say there is serious concern for Coles’ well-being due to his age and health issues.

Silver Alert issued for missing man (Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to please contact Detective Pile at 304-357-0169.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said relatives last heard from Mark Coles, 68, on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.