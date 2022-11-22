Tractor-trailer overturns on exit ramp

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down the Chelyan exit ramp in Kanawha County.

That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

It happened just before 3 Tuesday morning on I-77 at the Chelyan south bound exit.

Right now, the exit ramp is shut down to traffic.

The Chesapeake Fire Department, East Bank Fire Department, WVSP Turnpike, and Kanawha County Ambulance are responding to the scene.

Police at the scene say the driver was exiting I-77 South at the Chelyan exit.

They believe the driver rounded the curve a little too fast, and overturned.

The driver had to be helped out of the cab, but he’s okay.

Crews are getting ready to put the semi on its wheels, but they’re unsure how long it’ll take to get the semi out of the exit ramp.

This is a developing story.

