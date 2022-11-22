Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s Biscuit World is giving some people a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

Elizabeth Epling stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the annual Tudor’s truck giveaway.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.