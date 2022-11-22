“We have put our heads in the sand” | Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston calls for gun reform

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Diocese of Wheeling–Charleston is calling for gun reform, including an outright ban on assault weapons.

In a statement on Nov. 22 responding to the mass shooting that happened Saturday at a night club in Colorado Springs, Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Mark E. Brennan wrote, “This is not the America I grew up in” and that “the proliferation of guns is a strong contributing factor to the surge of violence in our communities.’

Brennan also urged stronger criminal and mental health background checks and an outright ban on assault weapons.

“Criminal and mental health background checks, stronger than those adopted by the US Congress this past summer, should be enacted. Assault weapons used to kill multiple people should be banned outright, as we once did. Those who use guns to hunt should agree, out of a sense of responsibility to the wider community, to store their guns at a local center where they can pick them up when going to hunt and return them when they are finished.”

Bishop Brennan said pious words lamenting mass shootings have lost all credibility.

“The pendulum has swung too far to the side of individual rights. It is time to take effective steps to curb the plague of gun violence.”

“We have put our heads in the sand so that we don’t have to face the truth: the proliferation of guns is a strong contributing factor to the surge of violence in our communities. We can speak all day about the right to own a gun, but rights must be balanced with responsibilities. We have a duty not only to defend individual rights but also to promote the common good.”

