Woman who captures alleged kidnapping on camera speaks out

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is something you always expect at the Merritts Creek interchange off Interstate 64 in Barboursville, but for Jazzlyn Harrison’s drive Monday, she encountered something she never expected.

Harrison witnessed a kidnapping in the middle of a busy intersection.

“We saw the two cars swerving in front of us. They were going crazy fast, and I thought two guys were about to fight,” Harrison said. “I was scared. I saw that woman. She looked at my face and said ‘Help.’ ”

That’s when Harrison said she called 911.

West Virginia State Police said dispatchers received multiple calls about an abduction shortly before 6 p.m. at the Merritts Creek Shopping Plaza near the junction of I-64.

The victim’s family told WVSP troopers they had rescued their daughter from an abusive relationship in Mason County and were returning home when the alleged abuser, Danny White Jr., 25, of Glenwood, West Virginia, caught up with them and took the victim.

“All I wanted was for that woman to be OK,” Harrison said. ”I thought about how scared her parents were.”

White Jr. is being held at the Western Regional Jail.

For original coverage:

Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.