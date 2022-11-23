3 people taken to hospital in 2-vehicle crash involving ambulance

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on McClellan Highway, according to Lincoln County 911 Director Alen Holder.

The call came in around 5:45 p.m. A power pole was hit in the crash, and the road is closed. There is no estimate about when it will reopen. Holder tells WSAZ that none of those transported sustained life-threatening injuries.

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

