Firefighters, DNR respond to brush fire in Davis Creek

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a brush fire reported in Davis Creek, West Virginia, according to 911 dispatchers.

Volunteer fire crews from Davis Creek, Alum Creek, and Loudendale are on scene along with the DNR, dispatchers say.

Flames have been spotted near Willow Drive and Childress Road.

Further information has not been released.

