Huntington DMV regional office closed due to power outage

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to a lengthy power outage projected to last throughout the day, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ regional office in Huntington is closed today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2002.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the DMV’s online services portal at dmv.wv.gov, or visit one of the local kiosks.

Kiosk locations around the state may be found HERE.

Anyone in need immediate assistance can visit any of the other regional offices in the area, including Point Pleasant, Winfield, Williamson, Logan, and Kanawha City.

