Man in police-involved shooting has died

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was injured in a police-involved shooting has died from his wounds.

According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, CAMC General notified the department that Jesse Hall, 26, of Eleanor, died Thursday at 9:25 a.m.

The shooting happened Wednesday at a home along Bors Court.

Chief Deputy S.M. Shamblin said they’d received a call about a suicidal man in his 20s.

Deputies say they tried to calm Hall down over the phone for more than three hours and eventually entered into the home.

They continued to talk with Hall, but he pointed a gun at them, at which point deputies shot him.

Sheriff Robert “Bobby” Eggleton was involved in the incident and has placed himself on leave pending the investigation.

The West Virginia State Police will investigate.

Meanwhile, The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it remains committed to the public and requests the community to keep all parties involved in their thoughts and prayers as they continue to navigate through this difficult situation.

The sheriff’s office will release additional information as it becomes available.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Police detachment in Winfield, West Virginia, confirms there was an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

State police say the shooting involved a member of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office along Bors Court.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy S.M. Shamblin tells WSAZ.com they received a call about a suicidal man in his 20s.

Deputies say they tried to calm him down over the phone more than three hours and eventually went inside the home to prevent the individual from harming himself.

Shamblin says the man was in a bedroom with the door closed, and his threats continued to escalate.

The chief deputy says the deputies entered the bedroom, and the man pointed a gun at them, at which point deputies shot at the man in response.

“As a result, deputies engaged the subject with their firearms to stop the threat on their lives,” Shamblin said.

The man was taken to CAMC for treatment. His condition is unknown.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t go as well as we’d hoped,” Shamblin said.

The shooting remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies involved will be placed on paid leave, which they say is standard protocol.

“It falls under Thanksgiving, but this could happen at any time,” Shamblin said. “I don’t know if the holiday had anything to do with the escalation. It could, but we don’t know, that for sure.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.