Officer-involved shooting reported in Putnam County
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Police detachment in Winfield, West Virginia confirms there was an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23.
State police says the shooting involved a member of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Further information has not been released.
