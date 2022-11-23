Report: Multiple fatalities in shooting at Virginia Walmart

Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) - Police responded Tuesday night to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, CNN reports.

There are multiple fatalities and injuries, according to Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m., WAVY reports.

Police believe the lone shooter is dead.

Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas responded to reports of the shooting on Twitter.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives,” she wrote.

