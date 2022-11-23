Sheetz $1.99 gas not available in W.Va.

State law to blame
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While Sheetz is reducing the price of its unleaded 88 octane gasoline to $1.99 per gallon during Thanksgiving week, you won’t find that in West Virginia.

Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz, said that’s because it’s illegal. He said West Virginia state law prohibits selling fuel below cost.

Because of that, they cannot offer the big discount in the Mountain State.

However, they will be dropping it to $3.08 per gallon, and some Sheetz stations in West Virginia will be offering unleaded 88 as low as $2.83 a gallon.

The promotion lasts through Monday, Nov. 28.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

