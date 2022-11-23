Thanksgiving a gem not a turkey, weather-wise that is!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The holiday season is here and with it will no doubt come some nasty weather. If we lump Thursday thru Sunday into one forecast, chances are we have 2 nice days and 2 shower days. Of course, there are all sorts of events going on so timing the spells of inclement weather will be a must. Here’s our best shot at how the holiday weekend will unfold.

Thanksgiving Day will dawn with a red sky though frosty sunrise with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Turkey Trots and Drumstick dashes will warm into the 40s by awards ceremony time. By afternoon in time for the Commode Bowl parade and game in Dunbar the sun will boost readings into the springy 60s.

Black Friday for shoppers will start under a grey overcast with overnight showers lingering for a few hours before fading off the doppler radar scope. While temperatures start in the 40s, a rise to the mid 50s seems reasonable even if clouds are stubborn to break. Friday night football will chill down under fair skies and dry conditions.

Saturday is a big day for football both college (SENIOR DAY at the JOAN for MU) and high school (Huntington High at home, Hurricane at Parkersburg South). Tailgating temperatures will start in the 30s at 9am then warm to 40s before kickoff and into the 50s by afternoon. Partial sun and dry weather expected.

Saturday night late into Sunday a new shower and wet weather pattern will ensue. But it’s rain not snow with temperatures in the 50s and even 60. So low ceilings out of airports and wet roads await travelers.

