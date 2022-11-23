Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop

GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Greenup. Sheriff Matt Smith says the stop produced a known trafficking ring that has been mingling at a house on Main Street.

The Sheriff says the driver of the car, Sarah James of Greenup, had a suspended license.

Carl McKinney was getting out of the car for a consensual search when he threw a bag with suspected meth according to the Sheriff.

Ethan Eldridge was sitting on a needle in the back of the car and had two baggies with suspected fentanyl, which Eldridge later confirmed to the Sheriff. Eldridge also had active warrants from a previous investigation by the Greenup County Sheriff’s office.

A search of the vehicle produced a container that had suspected meth and needles inside, as well as baggies used in trafficking narcotics.

All three are facing trafficking charges as well as possession and tampering with evidence.

