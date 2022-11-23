WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA.

Kearns, aka LA, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. (Portsmouth Police Department)

Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna.

Pucheta and Luna were discovered by police with gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street.

Police responded to the area after receiving a shot-fired call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Portsmouth police say Kearns is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

Kearns also has an outstanding warrant from the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Further information has not been released by law enforcement.

