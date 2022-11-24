3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash

Three deaths are being reported from a crash on I-79 in Kanawha County, W.Va.(Source: MGN)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Further details are expected to be released on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.

The sheriff’s department is reporting three deaths.

Two adults and three children were inside the SUV.

The crash debris area is several hundred yards.

Deputies are going over the scene.

At this time, no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

