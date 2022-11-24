Black Friday and weekend forecast yo-yo

Bookend showers days Friday and Sunday
By Tony Franklin NBC29 News
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After the warmest Thanksgiving Day since 2010 changes are brewing for our weekend weather. Black Friday early morning shoppers will find the going damp and cool with showers around while wisps of fog cling to the hills. Those showers will be rain not snow as temperatures hold in the 40s area-wide. As Friday progresses the trend will be for showers to exit in the morning though clouds will linger into afternoon. By late day cooling north winds will arrive with a dry punch of air trying to break up the clouds. Temperatures will hang out in the 50s.

Friday night high school football looks chilly with a brisk wind. Dry conditions will prevail. Look for temperatures to dip into the upper 30s as the final gun goes off.

Saturday will start frosty cold then a partly sunny and hazy day will be accompanied by a south wind as highs aim for the mid 50s.

Sunday’s cloud cover will be extensive as will the morning rains. Then windy conditions will arrive in the afternoon as temperatures climb back into the 60s for many. Sunday night one last shower will pass with a cold front as the climate chills down in time for a back to school and work Monday.

