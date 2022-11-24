Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio

Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the incident was reported just after 6:15 p.m. and involved a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The driver, a man in his late 60s from Lucasville, was not injured.

Troopers say the incident happened on U.S. 23 south of Cook Road.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the OSHP.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Kearns, aka LA, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna.
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
Officer-involved shooting reported in Putnam County
Man injured in officer-involved shooting
Body found in Guyandotte River
Man’s body found in Guyandotte River
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and Underwhelming
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and Underwhelming
Thanksgiving Day Top 10 award
First Warning Forecast
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says they responded to a call of a man being suicidal...
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Putnam County