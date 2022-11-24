Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the incident was reported just after 6:15 p.m. and involved a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The driver, a man in his late 60s from Lucasville, was not injured.

Troopers say the incident happened on U.S. 23 south of Cook Road.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the OSHP.

