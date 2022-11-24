Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy

Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is wanted after a robbery Wednesday night at a pharmacy in Dunbar.

According to the Dunbar Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the CVS in the 100 block of 10th Street.

Police say a man entered the CVS and showed a note, saying it was a robbery. Although no gun was actually seen, the man told pharmacy workers he had a firearm and wanted pills.

Employees put some items in a bag, and the man ran from the scene.

A description of the man isn’t available now, but police were still at the scene late Friday night gathering evidence.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged kidnapping caught on camera; suspect arrested
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested
Barry works as a coal miner and he and his wife have five children.
Man from eastern Ky wins big playing lottery online
Body found in Guyandotte River
Man’s body found in Guyandotte River
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
UPDATE | Exit ramp reopens after tractor-trailer overturns

Latest News

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says they responded to a call of a man being suicidal...
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Putnam County
Missing man seen crossing county lines
Missing man seen crossing county lines
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and Underwhelming
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and Underwhelming
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and Underwhelming
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and Underwhelming