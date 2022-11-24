Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is wanted after a robbery Wednesday night at a pharmacy in Dunbar.

According to the Dunbar Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the CVS in the 100 block of 10th Street.

Police say a man entered the CVS and showed a note, saying it was a robbery. Although no gun was actually seen, the man told pharmacy workers he had a firearm and wanted pills.

Employees put some items in a bag, and the man ran from the scene.

A description of the man isn’t available now, but police were still at the scene late Friday night gathering evidence.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.