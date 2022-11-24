Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree

A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree.
A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree.(MGN)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston.

The condition of the person hasn’t been released.

The crash has been cleared and traffic is moving on Bigley Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Kearns, aka LA, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna.
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
Officer-involved shooting reported in Putnam County
Man injured in officer-involved shooting
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop
Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop

Latest News

Three deaths are being reported from a crash on I-79 in Kanawha County, W.Va.
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
A woman's body was found inside the ambulance that was pulled from the Kanawha River.
Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and Underwhelming
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and Underwhelming