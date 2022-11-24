Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston.

The condition of the person hasn’t been released.

The crash has been cleared and traffic is moving on Bigley Avenue.

