Stolen ambulance is at the bottom of the Kanawha River

It's confirmed the ambulance is in the river, but the woman hasn't been located.
It's confirmed the ambulance is in the river, but the woman hasn't been located.(KGNS)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders will be back at the Kanawha River this Thanksgiving Day to search for a woman and recover an ambulance.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, it was reported a woman had stolen an ambulance from a hospital in Charleston and drove it into the Kanawha River in the 2200 block of Kanawha Boulevard.

This happened after 1 a.m. Thursday.

It’s confirmed the ambulance is in the river, but the woman hasn’t been located.

First responders will be back out Thursday to look for the woman and retrieve the ambulance.

No injuries have been reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Kearns, aka LA, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna.
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
Officer-involved shooting reported in Putnam County
Man injured in officer-involved shooting
Body found in Guyandotte River
Man’s body found in Guyandotte River
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and Underwhelming
WSAZ Investigates | Overpriced and Underwhelming
Thanksgiving Day Top 10 award
First Warning Forecast
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy