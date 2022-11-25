16th Annual Turkey Trot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The annual 5K Fun Run to benefit Little Victories happened this morning at Ritter Park in Huntington.

Registration began around 8:45 a.m. with the starting time at 9.

Families, visitors, kids, strollers, and pets were all welcome - and plenty showed up before their big Thanksgiving meals to move their feet before they eat!

All proceeds go to Little Victories Animal Rescue, helping their efforts to provide shelter, vet care, and love for a growing number of pets in need of a forever home.

Participants were also asked to bring cans or bags of pet food for Little Victories to make sure every pet got a chance to feast.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.