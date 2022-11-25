Additional students injured in Magoffin Co. school bus crash released from hospital

MAGOFFIN COUNY, Ky (WSAZ) – Two more students have been released from the hospital following an accident that sent a school bus over a steep embankment Nov. 15.

According to Magoffin County Schools, one student and the bus driver remain hospitalized.

At the time of the accident along Route 40 near Mine Fork Road, 18 students were onboard along with the bus driver.

According to Magoffin County Sheriff Carson Montgomery, the accident happened about three miles east of Salyersville and only involved the school bus.

The accident is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

