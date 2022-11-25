Emergency crews respond fire in Ironton

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A fire has been reported in the 2600 block of South 11th Street in Ironton, Ohio.

Heavy smoke can be seen blocks away from the scene.

The Ironton Fire Department chief tells WSAZ.com they got the call just after noon Friday.

According to Chief Michael Mahlmeister, firefighters believe flames started in a large metal garage and spread.

Luckily, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. However, surrounding homes did sustain heat damage, fire crews report.

A car parked behind the building also caught fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Further information has not been released at this time.

