First Warning Forecast | Couple opportunities for rain this Thanksgiving weekend

Forecast on November 25, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Black Friday has dawned with light showers across the region as a cold front nears. This has broken an extended dry stretch, but the rain does not last all day. In fact, once the front pushes through around midday, Friday afternoon turns drier and begins to clear out. This bodes well for high school football playoff games. Saturday also looks good in between systems because Sunday sees another opportunity for rain along with gusty winds. More rain is then possible around the middle of next week with up-and-down temperatures.

Friday morning starts with light showers under a cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Occasional light rain can be expected through midday Friday. For the afternoon, drier air returns, and the sky clears. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s with a northwest breeze.

On Saturday, expect dry conditions all day under a mix of sun and high clouds. High temperatures reach the upper 50s again.

Sunday turns active as an area of low pressure passes nearby. This brings showers and strong winds that will occasionally gust up to 40 mph.

After a few lingering showers early Monday, the rest of the day turns drier but stays mostly cloudy and cool as high temperatures hover near 50 degrees.

Expect a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Showers are likely again Tuesday night into Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday rise to near 60 degrees.

Bold sunshine returns on Thursday, but high temperatures only rise to the mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

