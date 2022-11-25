Man shot in stomach during hunting accident
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a hunting accident in the Charles Lane area of Alum Creek Friday, according to dispatchers.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reports the accident happened as two hunters on a side-by-side were on their way back to Huntington.
Officials report the victim was hit in the stomach after an accidental discharge from a rifle.
The Division of Natural Resources and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.