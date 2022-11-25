Raceland football team treated with Thanksgiving breakfast ahead of semifinal game

Raceland, Ky. (WSAZ) - The last place most high school students would want to be on Thanksgiving is at school, but teams who’ve fought to keep their seasons alive deep into the postseason were grateful to be spending part of the holiday on campus together.

Before their final practice ahead of their semifinal showdown Friday night against Holy Cross out of Louisville, the Raceland Rams had a special Thanksgiving meal at their school.

Heather Newman, the mother of one of the seniors, helped prepare the breakfast in the school kitchen.

“Everyone is super pumped,” she said. “No one has slept. I was making noisemakers late last night.”

When asked if he was concerned the large breakfast might make him too full for turkey later in the day, Raceland senior defensive tackle and center Drew Burke said, “I can eat a lot, so not really. I just keep eating until I probably fall asleep.”

Community members took pride in fueling their beloved Rams, one step away from booking a trip to Kroger Field in Lexington.

“The goal is to make it as far as you can,” senior defensive end and offensive tackle Clay Coldiron said. “Every year you can practice on Thanksgiving is just a blessing. It means it’s been a pretty good year, but it’s not over yet.”

The Rams are trying to win their first ever football state championship.

