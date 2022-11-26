2 out of 3 local teams heading to Lexington

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was semi-final Friday night in high school football in Kentucky and two local teams will be playing each other for a state title. Raceland beat Holy Cross 49-6 while Pikeville routed Newport Central Catholic 50-14 in the Class 1A final four. They will compete for the championship Friday December 2nd at noon from Kroger Field.

The season ended though for the Ashland Tomcats as they fell to the Christian Academy out of Louisville by a score of 50-7. The Tomcats had a great run to end the season as they started things with a 2-4 record.

Here are the highlights from all three games.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

INTERSTATE 79 SOUTHBOUND MILE MARKER 11
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
A woman's body and an ambulance were both pulled from the Kanawha River on Thanksgiving Day.
Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
Man wanted after robbery at pharmacy
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
Officer-involved shooting reported in Putnam County
Man in police-involved shooting has died

Latest News

Kentucky high school semi-finals
Kentucky high school semi-finals
Ironton beats Valley View 35-21
Ironton advances to Division V final
Ironton wins semi-final game
FIRED UP FRIDAY | Igniting a new tradition