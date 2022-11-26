2 out of 3 local teams heading to Lexington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was semi-final Friday night in high school football in Kentucky and two local teams will be playing each other for a state title. Raceland beat Holy Cross 49-6 while Pikeville routed Newport Central Catholic 50-14 in the Class 1A final four. They will compete for the championship Friday December 2nd at noon from Kroger Field.

The season ended though for the Ashland Tomcats as they fell to the Christian Academy out of Louisville by a score of 50-7. The Tomcats had a great run to end the season as they started things with a 2-4 record.

Here are the highlights from all three games.

