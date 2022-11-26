First Warning Forecast | Next system brings rain, wind on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday was pretty nice for late-November as high temperatures rose to near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. However, the late-day thickening of the clouds signals a change in the weather as a strong low pressure system nears the area. This will bring showers and gusty winds to the region on Sunday. Once the system departs Sunday night, leftover clouds and a chill hang around for Monday. Right on the heels of the first system will be another one that could be nearly a repeat, namely, showers and gusty winds, on Wednesday. Then, drier and quieter weather arrives just in time for the first couple days of December.

Saturday evening stays dry through midnight as clouds continue to thicken. Temperatures drop quickly to the mid 40s.

A widespread and steady rain arrives after midnight and lasts into Sunday morning. Temperatures will actually rise to near 50 degrees by dawn.

Showers are common Sunday morning, turning more scattered later in the day. In between rainy periods, expect breaks in the clouds. Strong, gusty winds are also in the forecast. Sustained speeds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 40 mph can be expected throughout the day. Temperatures rise to the mid 60s around midday, then slowly fall back to the 50s by sunset.

After a few lingering showers early Monday, the rest of the day turns drier but stays mostly cloudy and cool as high temperatures hover in the upper 40s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Showers are likely again Tuesday night into Wednesday along with gusty winds. High temperatures on Wednesday rise to near 60 degrees.

Bold sunshine returns on Thursday, but high temperatures only rise to the mid 40s.

Friday stays sunny and turns a bit milder to the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Saturday sees a partly cloudy sky with a chance for showers. High temperatures reach the mid 50s.

