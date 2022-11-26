First Warning Forecast | Nice weather Saturday, turning active Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the morning showers departed, Friday afternoon turned quite nice as the sun came back out and temperatures rose into the 50s. However, it is the clear sky that has led to cold temperatures to start the day Saturday along with areas of fog and frost. Fortunately, once the fog lifts and frost melts by mid to late morning, Saturday turns into a nice day with sunshine and even milder afternoon temperatures. Then, an approaching area of low pressure brings showers and gusty winds for Sunday. While Monday and Tuesday dry out, another system brings more rain opportunities Tuesday night into Wednesday. Then, sunny but chillier weather arrives just in time for the first couple days in December.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Areas of dense fog are being seen, primarily in river valleys. Since temperatures are below freezing, this means a few slick spots are possible on roadways. Where fog is not being seen, frost is common under the clear sky.

Fog lifts by mid to late Saturday morning, giving way to a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the day. Sun will be mixed with high clouds that thicken late in the day, but dry and mild conditions are expected as high temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

Saturday evening stays dry through midnight as clouds continue to thicken. Temperatures drop quickly to the mid 40s.

A widespread and steady rain arrives after midnight and lasts into Sunday morning. Temperatures will actually rise to near 50 degrees by dawn.

Showers are common Sunday morning, turning more scattered later in the day. In between rainy periods, expect breaks in the clouds. Strong, gusty winds are also in the forecast. Sustained speeds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 40 mph can be expected throughout the day.

After a few lingering showers early Monday, the rest of the day turns drier but stays mostly cloudy and cool as high temperatures hover in the upper 40s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Showers are likely again Tuesday night into Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday rise to near 60 degrees.

Bold sunshine returns on Thursday, but high temperatures only rise to the mid 40s.

Friday stays sunny and turns a bit milder to the mid 50s for the afternoon.

