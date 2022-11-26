Ironton advances to Division V final

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Oh. (WSAZ) - For the third time in the last four years, the Ironton Fighting Tigers will be playing for the Division V state football championship. They defeated Germantown Valley View 35-21 Friday night in Cincinnati.

Ironton will play Canfield South Range Saturday morning from Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game kicks off at 10:30 a.m. The Tigers are looking for their first state football championship since 1989. Here’s the highlights and post-game reaction from WSAZ Sports.

