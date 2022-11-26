Marshall beats Georgia State

Marshall, Sun Belt logos
Marshall, Sun Belt logos(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. -- — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn ran for two scores and Marshall ended the regular season beating Georgia State 28-23 on Saturday.

Down 17-14, Fancher threw a 32-yard touchdown to Charles Montgomery to give Marshall the lead for good at 21-17 with 10:09 remaining. After forcing Georgia State to three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Laborn crashed from the 1 on fourth-and-1 to make it 28-17. Rasheen Ali’s 33-yard run to the Panthers’ 6 helped set up Marshall’s final score.

On Georgia State’s next drive, Marcus Carroll scored from the 2 to conclude a five-play, 75-yard that lasted 1:46. The 2-point conversion failed and the score was 28-23 with 3:45 to play. Darren Grainger’s 54-yard completion to Jamari Thrash set up the game’s final score.

Marshall (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt) ended it driving 61 yards in eight plays after the Panthers (4-8, 3-5) kicked off long in favor of an on-sides kick.

Ali ran for 102 yards on 16 carries and Laborn ran for 100 yards on 11 carries.

Grainger threw for 291 yards and a touchdown.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

INTERSTATE 79 SOUTHBOUND MILE MARKER 11
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
The Division of Natural Resources and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
DNR: Man shot riding in side-by-side with loaded gun
Deputies search for stabbing suspect, victim identified
Firefighters respond to the 2600 block of South 11th Street in Ironton, Ohio.
Emergency crews respond to fire in Ironton
Nitro has seen an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks.
‘It’s nerve wracking’: Coyote attacks reported on Nitro dogs

Latest News

Huntington will play in Class AAA title game next Saturday
Huntington advances to title game while Hurricane falls on the road
WVU ends season with a win
Raceland & Pikeville advance while Tomcats fall in semi's
2 out of 3 local teams heading to Lexington
Kentucky high school semi-finals
Kentucky high school semi-finals